Recipe of the Day: Roasted Cauliflower With Olive Vinaigrette

If you like cauliflower, you'll love this recipe. (And if you don't, you should! This cruciferous veggie contains the nutrient choline, which has been linked to better decision-making, reasoning, and memory.)

Theresa Tamkins
September 27, 2012


Credit: John Kernick

If you like cauliflower, you'll love this recipe. (And if you don't, you should! This cruciferous veggie contains the nutrient choline, which has been linked to better decision-making, reasoning, and memory.)

This delicious dish takes just 20 minutes of prep and 30 minutes of cook time to make.

First, arrange 3/4-inch slides of cauliflower on a baking pan and drizzle with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Roast at 450 degrees for about 30 minutes.

In the meantime, mash garlic to a paste, and then whisk in olive oil, olives, lemon zest, juice, and peper. Drizzle over the cauliflower and serve.

Ingredients: Cauliflower, olive oil, black pepper, garlic clove, brine-cured pitted olives, lemon zest, fresh lemon juice

Calories: 145

Try this recipe: Roasted Cauliflower With Olive Vinaigrette

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up