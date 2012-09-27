Recipe of the Day: Roasted Cauliflower With Olive Vinaigrette



If you like cauliflower, you'll love this recipe. (And if you don't, you should! This cruciferous veggie contains the nutrient choline, which has been linked to better decision-making, reasoning, and memory.)

This delicious dish takes just 20 minutes of prep and 30 minutes of cook time to make.

First, arrange 3/4-inch slides of cauliflower on a baking pan and drizzle with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Roast at 450 degrees for about 30 minutes.

In the meantime, mash garlic to a paste, and then whisk in olive oil, olives, lemon zest, juice, and peper. Drizzle over the cauliflower and serve.

Ingredients: Cauliflower, olive oil, black pepper, garlic clove, brine-cured pitted olives, lemon zest, fresh lemon juice

Calories: 145

