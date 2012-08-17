Recipe of the Day: Red and Black Fruit Salad



John Kernick

This fruit salad recipe makes the most of late-summer produce, and contains red plums, raspberries, and blueberries.

But it's not your run-of-the mill dish: It also gets a complex flavor from pistachios and mint, an easy-to-grow herb that can sometimes overrun summer gardens.

Just toss the fruit with sugar, orange juice, and cinnamon; let stand 15 minutes. Then sprinkle with pistachios and mint, and serve.

Each 1-cup serving contains only 90 calories, plus 23 mg of calcium and 1 mg of iron.

