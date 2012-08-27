Recipe of the Day: Pumpernickel Toasts With Smoked Salmon and Lemon-Chive Cream

This delicious finger food combined the salty taste of smoked salmon with lemon zest and fiber-rich pumpernickel toast. Even better the "cream" isn't cream at all, but 2% Greek yogurt, which is one reason why this dish is only 119 calories per serving.
This delicious finger food combined the salty taste of smoked salmon with lemon zest and fiber-rich pumpernickel toast.
Even better the "cream" isn't cream at all, but 2% Greek yogurt, which is one reason why this dish is only 119 calories per serving.
Easy to make, just stir yogurt, 2 tablespoons of fresh chives, a tablespoon of olive oil, and lemon zest together in a small bowl.
Divide the salmon among pumpernickel toasts; top each with about 1 and 1⁄2 teaspoons of the yogurt mixture. Sprinkle with remaining chives and serve. Total time: Just 10 minutes!
Try this recipe: Pumpernickel Toasts With Smoked Salmon and Lemon-Chive Cream