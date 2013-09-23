Recipe of the Day: Potato-Crusted Spinach Quiche



We all have our trusty breakfast standbys, but whether you’re a Greek yogurt girl or an oatmeal devotee, it can be good to change it up every so often.

May we suggest this healthy veggie quiche? Quiche may not be your typical breakfast food, but with ingredients like protein-rich eggs and veggies, it's a good choice. In fact, take away the crust and you have a frittata.

One of the best things about this recipe? You can make it ahead of time, and just heat it up for breakfast. While quiche crust is usually made from butter and flour, this recipes cuts back on fat and calories with a crust made with shredded potatoes.

You can also mix and match the veggies based on what you have on hand. Pretty much any combination will work, making this the perfect low-maintenance weekend meal.

Ingredients: olive oil, package shredded potatoes, egg white, all-purpose flour, fresh spinach, onion, eggs, part-skim ricotta cheese, Swiss cheese, Canadian bacon

Try this recipe: Potato-Crusted Spinach Quiche