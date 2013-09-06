Recipe of the Day: Pomegranate Sunrise

There's nothing like an ice pop for a cool, sweet treat. And, when that ice pop is as delicious and healthy as this Pomegranate Sunrise, it's even better.

Rebecca Toback
September 06, 2013

There's nothing like an ice pop for a cool, sweet treat. And, when that ice pop is as delicious and healthy as this Pomegranate Sunrise, it's even better.

This quick, four-ingredient recipe has no fat, and 114 slim calories. All you need is orange juice concentrate, pomegranate juice, water, and sugar.

Make a batch for the whole family, or just make a few. Either way, they'll be gone before you know it!

Ingredients: Sugar, water, pomegranate juice, orange juice concentrate.

Try this recipe: Pomegranate Sunrise
Read more:

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up