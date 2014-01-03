Recipe of the Day: Parisian Hot Chocolate

What could be better than hot chocolate on a cold day? Hot chocolate made with high-quality, bittersweet chocolate.

Although low in sodium, this sweet recipe is made with whipping cream and clocks in at 244 calories per three-quarter cup serving. The good news is that this European-style hot chocolate is so rich, you'll only need a small cup. And children will go crazy for it!

You can also cut calories by swapping out the whipping cream for hot, strong-brewed coffee to make Mocha Chocolate à la Paris.

Either drink is perfect for a chilly day!

Ingredients: 1% low-fat milk; high quality bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped; Dutch process cocoa; sugar; whipping cream

