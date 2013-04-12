Recipe of the Day: Pan-Seared Scallops with Southwestern Rice Salad

Today's recipe of the day is as colorful as it's delicious. Grape tomatoes, corn, scallions, black beans, and brown rice add an abundance of color and flavor to this easy-to-make meal. If you like your food spicy, feel free to add hot sauce, cayenne, jalapenos, or chilies to this dish for an extra metabolism boost.

Rebecca Toback
April 12, 2013

Photo: Jim Bathie

If you haven't made scallops before, they're simple to pan sear and take less than 10 minutes. But, you can also substitute them for chicken, beef, or another protein.

Ingredients: brown rice, lime, olive oil, chili powder, black beans, corn, grape tomatoes, scallions, cilantro, scallops.

Try this Recipe: Pan-Seared Scallops with Southwestern Rice Salad

