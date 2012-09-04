Recipe of the Day: Orzo with Shrimp and Tiny Peas

This dish is quick and easy to make; just 15 minutes of prep and 20 minutes of cooking results in a tasty and healthy meal.

The recipe uses low-sodium chicken broth and unsalted butter to cut back on sodium, and tarragon, Parmesan, lemon zest, and shallots to amp up the flavor.

Just cook the orzo for 10 minutes in the chicken broth, and at the same time, saute the lemon zest, a chopped shallot, and peas in a skillet. Set the pea mixture aside. Add orzo and shrimp to the skillet and cook for about 4 minutes. Add Parmesan cheese, and stir in the pea mixture. Garnish with tarragon.

Each serving delivers a whopping 40 grams of protein, 5 grams of fiber, 6 mg of iron, and 193 mg of calcium. Shrimp is also low in calories and saturated fat, and high in heart-healthy vitamin B12 and vitamin D.

Try this recipe: Orzo with Shrimp and Tiny Peas