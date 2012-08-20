Recipe of the Day: Orange Trifle With Grand Marnier Cream



Photo: Leigh Beisch; Styling: Dan Becker

Need an impressive dessert for your end-of-summer soiree? Consider this recipe for Orange Trifle With Grand Marnier Cream.

Although the dish contains whipping cream and pound cake, you can easily slim it down by substituting low-fat whipped topping and angel food cake.

Mascarpone cheese, marmalade, and oranges give this dessert a creamy texture and sweet taste, making it the perfect treat--light and fresh--for your next barbecue or picnic.

Ingredients: Oranges, Grand Marnier, mascarpone cheese, whipping cream, marmalade, pound cake

