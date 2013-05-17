Recipe of the Day: Mozzarella and Tomato Salad

A mozzarella and tomato salad is a classic summer dish, but our recipe has a few more healthy ingredients than your typical Caprese Salad.

Olives, coarse grain mustard, and white wine vinegar add flavor to this dish without too many extra calories. If you're not a fan of olives, leave them out. A great substitute is roasted red peppers, which you can add in even if you're keeping the olives as well!

Get your fill of vitamins C and A from the tomatoes and enjoy this dish tonight!

Ingredients: buffalo mozzarella, ripe tomatoes, black olives, extra virgin olive oil, white wine vinegar, coarse grain mustard, freshly ground black pepper, basil leaves.

Try this recipe: Mozzarella and Tomato Salad

