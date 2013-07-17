Recipe of the Day: Moroccan Carrot Salad with Feta

Bored with the same old salad? You'll love this one, which combines ingredients you probably already have in your kitchen in new and interesting ways.

For starters, it contains small carrots, feta cheese, and pitted picholine olives (the green olives commonly used as a cocktail garnish). And it's topped with a tasty dressing made of honey, cinnamon, and cayenne pepper. These and other delicious ingredients make this salad really stand out.

This salad supplies 5 grams of fiber, 3 grams of iron, and 4 grams of monounsaturated fat, which are the "good fats" found in foods like avocados and olive oil.

Ingredients: crumbled feta cheese, picholine olives, mache lettuce or other spring greens, small carrots, fresh cilantro, fresh lemon juice, fresh orange juice, honey, cinnamon, cayenne pepper, cumin, garlic, shallot, olive oil.

Try this recipe: Moroccan Carrot Salad with Feta

