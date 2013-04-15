Recipe of the Day: Miso-Marinated Tofu and Eggplant Over Soba Noodles

This low-cholesterol, low saturated-fat meal is delicious and only 200 calories per serving. What more can you ask for in a dish?

Lime, miso, peanut oil, and napa cabbage add can't-miss flavor to this vegan meal. And, if you're allergic to peanuts, consider grape seed oil as a substitute.

It's rich in vitamin E, and if you never tried grape seed oil, this dish is the perfect opportunity to try it out.

From the napa cabbage to the soba noodles we're sure you will love this authentic Asian meal.

Ingredients: extra-firm tofu, eggplant, miso paste, garlic, peanut oil, lime juice, napa cabbage, soba noodles, sesame oil, scallions.

Try this Recipe: Miso-Marinated Tofu and Eggplant Over Soba Noodles

