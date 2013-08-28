Recipe of the Day: Mini Peach Tarts

Jonathan Kantor

There's still plenty of time to enjoy your favorite summer fruits before the season comes to an end. These low sodium mini peach tarts are just 265 calories, and have 2 grams of fiber.

Rebecca Toback
August 28, 2013

Made with just six ingredients, these tarts take 25 minutes to make. If you're a fan of peaches, we guarantee, you're going to love them!

Ingredients: Peaches, pecans, phyllo dough, butter, sugar, nutmeg

Try this recipe: Mini Peach Tarts
Read More

