Recipe of the Day: Mini Peach Tarts

There's still plenty of time to enjoy your favorite summer fruits before the season comes to an end.

These low-sodium mini peach tarts are just 265 calories, and have 2 grams of fiber.

Made with just six ingredients, these tarts take 25 minutes to make. If you're a fan of peaches, we guarantee, you're going to love them!

Ingredients: Peaches, pecans, phyllo dough, butter, sugar, nutmeg

Try this recipe: Mini Peach Tarts

Read more: