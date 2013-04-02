Recipe of the Day: Meatballs in White Wine Sauce with Rustic Bread

This mouthwatering Italian dish contains lean ground beef, finely chopped sun-dried tomatoes, and Parmigiano-Reggiano and ricotta cheeses for a light and tasty mixture.

The meatballs are topped with a white wine sauce, and to complete the meal served with a warm, sliced baguette. Bonus points for home cooked bread!

Combine ground beef, ricotta cheese, egg, finely chopped sun-dried tomatoes, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Mix well with hands. Roll mixture into shape of golf balls, wetting hands if necessary; flatten slightly. Lightly dredge meatballs in flour; shake off excess. In large frying pan, heat olive oil over high heat. Add halved sun-dried tomatoes; stir 1 minute. Add meatballs; fry until golden (3–4 minutes per side). When flipping meatballs over, add garlic; cook 1 minute. Add wine; bring to boil. Reduce to simmer; cook until sauce is thickened (5–7 minutes). To serve, place 4 meatballs in a bowl with sauce and 1 baguette slice.

Ingredients: 90% lean ground beef, part-skim ricotta cheese, egg, sun-dried tomatoes, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, salt, pepper, all-purpose flour, extra-virgin olive oil, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic cloves, white wine, baguette.

Try this Recipe: Meatballs in White Wine Sauce with Rustic Bread

Read more: