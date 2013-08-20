Recipe of the Day: Mango Granita

Five simple ingredients are all you need to whip together this delicious and healthy mango granita. We love a granita, a semi-frozen Italian dessert, on a hot summer day. Added bonus? No special tools or machines are needed, just a blender, to make these icy treats.

Just combine sliced mangoes from a jar, syrup from the jarred fruit, lime zest, vanilla extract, and ground cardamom. Bring to a boil in a medium saucepan and then reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes. Cool slightly, process in a blender until smooth, and the pour into an 8-inch baking dish and freeze for about 3 hours.

At just 80 calories per serving and one gram of fat, you know you're getting a healthy frozen treat. For added antioxidants, flavor, and vitamins, add in berries like raspberries and blueberries.

Ingredients: mango, lime juice, lime vest, vanilla extract, ground cardamom

Try this recipe: Mango Granita

