Recipe of the Day: Light Nachos

What's better than a healthy version of nachos? Nachos that are so simple, they only take 5 minutes to make!

This recipe from Bethenny Frankel has 25 fewer grams of fat and nearly 400 fewer calories than traditional nachos. So what are you waiting for? It's time to get cooking.

This recipe uses low-fat and reduced fat ingredients like low-fat refried or black beans and reduced-fat shredded Mexican cheese to keep the calorie count and fat content to a minimum. Though we only used six ingredients, you can add other healthy ingredients like corn, or homemade guacamole using our authentic (and delicious) recipe.

To make this simple recipe, place chips on a cookie sheet; top with ingredients, then bake for 5 minutes at 400°. See, we told you it was easy!

Ingredients: chicken breast, baked yellow corn tortilla chips, low-fat refried of black beans, chopped tomatoes, chopped scallions, reduced-fat shredded Mexican cheese mixture.

Try this Recipe: Light Nachos

