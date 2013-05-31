Recipe of the Day: Lemon-Buttermilk Ice Cream

In honor of summer weather, today's recipe is a five-ingredient, fantastic lemon-buttermilk ice cream.

At only 130 calories and 3.6 grams of fat per 1/2 cup, you don't need to feel guilty eating this tasty dessert!

You'll need about 10 lemons to flavor the ice cream. You just combine sugar and juice in a large bowl, and stir until the sugar dissolves. Add half-and-half, whole milk, and buttermilk. Pour the mixture into the freezer can of an ice-cream freezer and prepare according to manufacturer's instructions.

Our recipe makes 18 servings (9 cups), so it's perfect for a party or if you want to keep it stored in your freezer.

Ingredients: sugar, lemon juice, half and half, whole milk, fat-free buttermilk.

Try this recipe: Lemon-Buttermilk Ice Cream

