Recipe of the Day: Lemon-Buttermilk Ice Cream

Five simple ingredients never tasted so good! This recipe combines fresh lemon juice with sugar to give it just enough citrus flavor without resulting in an overly-tart dessert.

The recipe uses fat-free buttermilk mixed with whole milk to get a creamy texture, without all the added fat. It has 130 calories per serving, including 3.6 grams of fat and 93 mg of calcium.

This frozen treat is kid-friendly, and the hardest part is waiting the hour for it to freeze!

Try this recipe: Lemon-Buttermilk Ice Cream



