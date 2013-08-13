Recipe of the Day: Lemon-Blueberry Dice Pops

We love low-calorie summer treats especially these lemon-blueberry ice pops made from yogurt and fresh blueberries. They're cute enough to keep the kids clamoring, and at just 43 calories per pop, adults will love this healthy snack too.

Making them is simple--it takes just 8 minutes of combined prep and cook time, and then 3 hours of freezer time. (You can always go for a swim while you wait!) Make a batch for friends, or enjoy them yourself.

Ingredients: sugar, water, lemon juice, lemon 60-calorie yogurt, blueberries.

Try this recipe: Lemon-Blueberry Dice Pops

