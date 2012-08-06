Recipe of the Day: Lavender-Scented Summer Fruit Salad

We love this recipe because it seems like the epitome of summer goodness. Plus, it contains no fewer than four superfruits: plums, raspberries, blackberries, and blueberries.

Benjamin Plackett
August 06, 2012


Quentin Bacon

We love this recipe because it seems like the epitome of summer goodness. Almost all the ingredients are in season right, and can be picked up at the local grocery store, farmer's market, or the garden.

Yes, it's a fruit salad, but it's so much more, containing no fewer than four superfruits: plums, raspberries, blackberries, and blueberries (not to mention nectarines and yummy peaches.)

It also has a unique flavor thanks to lavender, a splash of lime juice, and mint leaves, plus a touch of sweetness from honey (or agave nectar, if you prefer). And only 119 calories per serving!

 

Try this recipe: Lavender-Scented Summer Fruit Salad

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up