Recipe of the Day: Homemade Smoked Salmon and Avocado Sushi

Making your own sushi isn't as hard as you would think. In fact, our simple recipe combines seven ingredients in only two steps, so you'll be finished preparing your no-cook meal in less than ten minutes. What's more, this recipe uses smoked salmon, so it's easy to find in any supermarket.

In addition it contains ingredients like capers, tomatoes, and chopped red onion, as well as sushi favorites like avocado and rice. Speed up your prep time by using pre-cooked rice. Also, feel free to sub in any sushi ingredients you typically like, such as cucumbers and crabmeat.

You can get a sushi making kit, to assist in making your roll, but it's not difficult to do without a store-bought kit either. Get your Instagram filters ready, because this is a photo-worthy meal.

Ingredients: avocado, nori sheets, brown rice, smoked salmon, tomato, chopped red onion, capers.

Try this recipe: Homemade Smoked Salmon and Avocado Sushi



