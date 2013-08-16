Recipe of the Day: Heirloom Tomato and Goat Cheese Tart

This pretty tart packs tons of flavor into every bite. The easy-to-make tart shell uses cornmeal, and is topped with thyme, olive oil, goat cheese, and heirloom tomatoes.

With just five simple steps, this 317-calorie-per-serving tart can be on your table in just about an hour (20 minutes of prep, plus time to cook).

Each serving delivers 4 grams of fiber and 8 grams of protein for a delicious and filling meal. Don't forget to sprinkle it with sea salt and pepper before serving.

Ingredients: stone-ground yellow cornmeal, all-purpose flour, salt, freshly ground black pepper, unsalted butter, extra-virgin olive oil, ice water, softened goat cheese, fresh thyme, heirloom tomatoes, sea salt, ground black pepper

Try this recipe: Heirloom Tomato and Goat Cheese Tart

