Recipe of the Day: Grilled Zucchini Roll-Ups With Herbs and Cheese

Grilled, raw, baked--however you make it, zucchini is always delicious.

In this dish, thinly sliced zucchini is grilled and then each slice is rolled up with goat cheese, parsley, and lemon juice inside. The flavor is perfect for a warm summer day, whether you're lounging by the pool, cooking for a barbecue, or just need a light snack.

Four rolls are 80 calories, with 2 grams of fiber.

Ingredients: zucchini, olive oil, salt, ground pepper, fresh goat cheese, lemon juice, parsley, basil leaves, baby spinach.

Try this Recipe: Grilled Zucchini Roll-Ups With Herbs and Cheese

