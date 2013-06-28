Recipe of the Day: Grilled-Vegetable Salad With Lentils

This nutrient-dense, veggie-filled salad is perfect for a light and healthy lunch or dinner . It contains half a dozen grilled vegetables, crunchy walnuts (a superfood), and tasty herbs. The dressing is a combination of olive oil and red wine vinegar.

What you get is a 400-calorie salad that's high in monounsaturated fats, the healthy fats that bolster good cholesterol and lower bad cholesterol, and 21 grams of fiber. Additionally it provides 8 grams of iron, which can help keep your energy up throughout the day.

Ingredients: lentils, bay leaf, red onion, walnuts, extra-virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar, dried herbs de Provence, salt, black pepper, garlic, asparagus, zucchini, yellow bell pepper, red bell pepper, orange bell pepper, eggplant, olive oil, dried or fresh thyme.

Try this recipe: Grilled-Vegetable Salad With Lentils

