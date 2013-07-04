Recipe of the Day: Grilled Shrimp with Lime, Orange, and Basil Oil

This grilled shrimp recipe is perfect for a July 4th party or any summer day. You can also scale down the recipe to make one serving, so it can be a quick snack.

You'll need the zest of two oranges and two limes, as well as chopped fresh basil. Simply combine the ingredients, add the shrimp, and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Then grill the shrimp over medium heat for about 2 minutes per side.

Shrimp are low in both fat and calories. One serving--two large shrimp--is just 19 calories. Plus, shrimp are rich in iron, which can help you to feel energized.

Ingredients: oranges, limes, olive oil, kosher salt, black pepper, large shrimp, basil.

Try this recipe: Grilled Shrimp with Lime, Orange, and Basil Oil

Read more: