Recipe of the Day: Grilled Shrimp and Citrus Skewers

Think grilling is only for summertime? Think again! These shrimp skewers are quick to make (just marinate, then cook for 3 to 5 minutes) and make a filling snack or party favorite.

Shrimp is a low-fat, low-calorie option and a good source of zinc, vitamin B12, and protein. Plus, one serving—134 calories—provides 24% of your recommended daily protein intake.

Fresh zest from lemons and oranges provides a tangy flavoring for few calories. (Citrus lovers rejoice!) And chili powder adds just the right bite of spice.

Cut calories by skipping the sauce all together and add a few shrimp to your salad.

Ingredients: orange zest, chili powder, sea salt, large shrimp, bell peppers, orange, lemon, and jarred romesco sauce

Try this recipe: Grilled Shrimp and Citrus Skewers