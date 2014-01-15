Recipe of the Day: Grilled Shrimp and Citrus Skewers

These shrimp skewers are quick to make (just marinate, then cook for 3 to 5 minutes) and make a filling snack or party favorite. Shrimp is a low-fat, low-calorie option and a good source of zinc, vitamin B12, and protein.

Caroline Emhardt
January 15, 2014

Think grilling is only for summertime? Think again! These shrimp skewers are quick to make (just marinate, then cook for 3 to 5 minutes) and make a filling snack or party favorite.

Shrimp is a low-fat, low-calorie option and a good source of zinc, vitamin B12, and protein. Plus, one serving—134 calories—provides 24% of your recommended daily protein intake.

Fresh zest from lemons and oranges provides a tangy flavoring for few calories. (Citrus lovers rejoice!) And chili powder adds just the right bite of spice.

Cut calories by skipping the sauce all together and add a few shrimp to your salad.

Ingredients: orange zest, chili powder, sea salt, large shrimp, bell peppers, orange, lemon, and jarred romesco sauce

Try this recipe: Grilled Shrimp and Citrus Skewers

