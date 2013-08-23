Recipe of the Day: Grilled Peaches with Honey

Who knew three simple ingredients could create a snack this delicious? We love recipes where most of the ingredients are already in your pantry. That's the case for this recipe, which uses olive oil, honey, and fresh peaches to create an unbeatable summer snack. (Did we mention it's National Peach Month? That means they are in season and at their tastiest!)

Each half-peach serving delivers 60 calories and one gram of fiber. Enjoy them with a scoop of homemade whipped cream or low-fat ice cream.

Ingredients: peaches, olive oil, honey

Try this recipe: Grilled Peaches with Honey

