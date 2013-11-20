Recipe of the Day: Grilled Chicken With Spicy Cherry Sauce

For those of us who hit the gym at night, dinnertime decisions can be a struggle. We know we should be replenishing our bodies with a healthy mix of protein and carbs, but the last thing anyone wants to do after a long day is spend an hour in the kitchen.

Instead of reaching for the takeout menu, whip up this easy recipe for chicken with spicy cherry sauce. The unexpected combination of chicken and cherries is post-workout gold.

With their natural anti-inflammatory powers, cherries are one of the best foods you can eat after strength training. Some studies even suggest that their large quantities of antioxidants can reduce post-exercise muscle soreness.

While the cherries soothe your quads, all that lean protein (27 grams) will go a long way towards repairing your muscles--a crucial component of recovery. Chill out with this sweet, tart dish knowing that it’s working double duty to keep your body in tip-top shape.

Ingredients: cherries, chicken breasts, cooking spray, red wine, garlic cloves, cherry preserves, cumin, black pepper, crushed red pepper

Try this recipe: Grilled Chicken With Spicy Cherry Sauce