Recipe of the Day: Green-and-White Pasta Salad

This pasta salad uses fat-free ingredients like cottage cheese and sour cream, along with a dash of pesto, so you don't need to feel guilty about eating it.

It has 3 grams of fiber, which helps digestion and will keep you full, but you can get an extra boost of fiber if you use whole-wheat pasta. One serving of this dish is just 200 calories and has 5 grams of fat.

To add an extra helping of protein, feel free to toss in grilled chicken or shrimp.

Ingredients: fat-free cottage cheese, fat-free sour cream, pesto, water, lemon juice, kosher salt, black pepper, snow peas, peas, farfalle, fresh flat-leaf parsley

