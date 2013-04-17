Recipe of the Day: Greek-Style Pizza

Five ingredients add up to a delicious and healthy dinner supplying vitamin C, iron, and folate. This Mediterranean pizza is ready in 15 minutes, delivers only 346 calories per two slices, and will keep you full through the night.

We used a regular, store-bought pizza crust, but you can make your own, or use whole-wheat crust for added fiber. Also feel free to add other healthy, Mediterranean toppings like black olives for a boost of flavor.

Ingredients: pizza crust, pizza or spaghetti sauce, roasted yellow bell peppers, crumbled goat cheese, baby spinach leaves.

Try this Recipe: Greek-Style Pizza

Read more: