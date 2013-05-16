Recipe of the Day: Grapefruit and Avocado Salad With Seared Salmon

This dish features so many delicious ingredients, you won't be able to resist it (and there's no reason to!) Avocado, grapefruit, and salmon are a perfect, healthy trio.

Grapefruit is a great superfood for weight loss, in fact, a compound in the citrusy fruit can lower insulin, a fat-storage hormone, which can lead to weight loss. We recommend eating half a grapefruit each day, to lose up to one pound a week.

Avocados and salmon are both heart-healthy foods. Avocados have monounsaturated fat which lowers bad cholesterol and raises good cholesterol levels, and they're packed with fiber; two-tablespoon of creamy avocado supplies about 2 grams.

Salmon is also rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which contribute to brain health and may help reduce inflammation.

Try this perfect salad tonight!

Ingredients: grapefruit, avocado, arugala, olive oil, lemon juice, kosher salt, ground black pepper, salmon fillets, walnuts.

Try this recipe: Grapefruit and Avocado Salad With Seared Salmon

