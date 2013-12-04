Recipe of the Day: Gingery Butternut Squash and Tofu Curry

This 30-minute veggie-friendly meal makes a quick-and-easy weekday dinner: Gingery Butternut Squash and Tofu Curry.

Curry adds spice to the dish, and may even help curb inflammation. It's a great flavor for stir-fry, for instance, because it doesn't have as much sodium as other ingredients, like soy sauce.

The butternut squash is rich in antioxidants and complements the curry flavor in this less-than-300-calorie dish. You'll also get a boost of protein from the tofu and plenty of vitamin C and folate from broccolini.

Punch up the fiber by serving over brown rice instead of jasmine rice.

Ingredients: Butternut squash, olive oil, onion, curry-style simmer sauce, milk, water, firm tofu, broccolini, jasmine rice.

Try this recipe: Gingery Butternut Squash and Tofu Curry