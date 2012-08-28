Recipe of the Day: Ginger Grilled Fruit

Need a delicious dose of vitamin C? You'll get it from this tasty recipe, which is like an explosion of citrus-fruit goodness.

Not only does it contain grapefruits and oranges, you also get pineapple, apricots, plums, peaches, cherries, and apples.

Just slice the fruit and add canola oil, fresh grated ginger, salt, and lemon juice.

Grill fruit over medium-high heat in a grill pan or outdoors, just 2-4 minutes per side. Squeeze lemon juice over the fruit and sprinkle with coconut.



Try this recipe: Ginger Grilled Fruit