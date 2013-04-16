Recipe of the Day: Garden Vegetable Crustless Quiche

You can make this veggie quiche recipe tonight for breakfast tomorrow--just heat it up in the morning. So easy, so delicious, and so many veggies, there's no reason not to eat a healthier meal first thing in the morning.

Packed with peppers, mushrooms, zucchini, and tomatoes, this dish supplies a healthy dose of vitamin C, fiber, vitamin E and antioxidants. We used reduced-fat and fat-free cheeses, as well as 1% milk to keep the calories and fat to a minimum; and instead of using all eggs, we used some egg substitute to keep the cholesterol levels down.

Our recipe makes 10 servings, but feel free to cut the ingredient amounts in half to make only five.

Ingredients: egg substitute, eggs, shredded reduced-fat extra sharp cheddar cheese, shredded reduced-fat Monterey Jack cheese, low-fat milk, all-purpose flour, baking powder, salt, fat-free cottage cheese, cooking spray, zucchini, potatoes, onion, green bell pepper, mushrooms, parsley, tomatoes.

Try this Recipe: Garden Vegetable Crustless Quiche

Read more: