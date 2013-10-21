Recipe of the Day: Fall Squash Lasagna

Need a warm, delicious dish perfect for cool fall nights? Try our vegetarian lasagna recipe, which is a healthier take on what is arguably the world's best pasta dish. Instead of the traditional red sauce, this meal is made with a sauce of low-fat milk, flour, fresh thyme, Parmesan cheese, onions, and garlic.

And there's no ricotta cheese either. It's made with layers of no-cook lasagna noodles, mozzarella cheese, and butternut squash, which is rich in vitamins A and C, as well as magnesium and potassium.

Not only is it relatively low in saturated fat and calories (less than 350 calories per serving!), you can also dish up a healthy portion of one of the season's best veggies, butternut squash.

Ingredients: no-boil lasagna noodles; olive oil; onions; garlic; salt; fresh thyme leaves, all-purpose flour; low-fat (1%) milk; Parmesan; pepper; butternut squash, reduced-fat mozzarella; basil leaves, optional

Try this recipe: Fall Squash Lasagna