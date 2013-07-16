Recipe of the Day: Edamame "Guacamole" with Chile-Dusted Pita Chips

We love creamy, delicious guacamole, which is traditionally made with one of our favorite superfoods, avocados. But, this guac recipe is different, with no avocados in sight!

The green color actually comes from edamame, the boiled soybeans that contain phytochemicals called isoflavones, which may help fight cancer and prevent heart disease.

This delicious recipes comes courtesy of Chris Santos, the co-owner of and award-winning executive chef at The Stanton Social in New York City. It's filled with healthy veggies like roasted red and yellow bell peppers, and it's got a spicy kick from jalapeños and chile powder. One serving is just under 300 calories, and supplies 5 grams of fiber. Scoop it up with some pita chips that have been brushed with olive-oil, seasoned, and baked, and you have a tasty snack, ready in minutes.

Ingredients: Shelled edamame, red onion, roasted red bell peppers, yellow bell peppers, lime juice, jalapeños extra-virgin olive oil, salt, pepper, chile powder, pitas, parsley, cilantro.

Try this recipe: Edamame "Guacamole" with Chile-Dusted Pita Chips



