Recipe of the Day: Easy Refrigerator Pickles

Randy Mayor

Store-bought pickles are often high in sodium, but when you make your own, you can control exactly what goes into the recipe. Our simple pickle recipe requires no kettle steamers or special equipment. All you need is a bowl, saucepan, and refrigerator. Sounds easy enough, right?

Rebecca Toback
April 23, 2013

These pickles are the perfect topping for our Backyard Burger, or you can eat them as a healthy snack--just 28 calories per serving and practically fat free.

Ingredients: pickling cucumbers, onion, white vinegar, sugar, salt, mustard seeds, celery seeds, ground turmeric, crushed red pepper, black pepper, garlic.

Try this Recipe: Easy Refrigerator Pickles

