Recipe of the Day: Easy Fettuccine with Spicy Zucchini-Tomato Sauce

This recipe is the perfect Friday night dinner (faster and more delicious than takeout!). Its got a total prep-and-cook time of 20 minutes and requires only five inexpensive ingredients.

So put the phone down, it's time to get cooking.

To make this meal, cook pasta according to package directions in salted water; reserve 1/4 cup pasta water.

Drain pasta and return to pot. While pasta cooks, heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add zucchini; cook, tossing occasionally, until browned and crisp-tender (5-8 minutes).

Add crushed red pepper, marinara, and reserved pasta water; simmer, partially covered, until pasta sauce is thick (about 5 minutes). Toss pasta with sauce and divide among 4 bowls. Dinner is served!



Ingredients: fettuccine, olive oil, zucchini, crushed red pepper, marinara sauce.



Try this Recipe: Fettuccine with Spicy Zucchini-Tomato Sauce

