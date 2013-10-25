Recipe of the Day: Dark Chocolate and Oat Clusters

Looking for an end-of-the-week pick me up? Perhaps something made with dark chocolate, oats, and peanut butter? If those ingredients have you salivating, then you’ll love this recipe for Dark Chocolate and Oat Clusters.

Proving once and for all that afternoon treats don't have to be gut-busters, these four-ingredient ‘cookies’ are actually good for you. They have all of the chewiness and sweetness of an oatmeal cookie, but the natural sugars are balanced with protein and fiber (which helps limit sugar overdose.)

Bonus: dark chocolate has been praised for everything from it’s anti-aging qualities to potential stress relieving powers, thanks to a hefty dose of antioxidants.

Added bonus? It's a no-bake recipe. Just heat the peanut butter, milk, and chips for about 3 minutes, and then add in the oats. Drop ball-shaped portions on wax paper and refrigerate for 10 minutes. Yum! Everyone deserves a little chocolate-peanut butter goodness in their lives.

Ingredients: peanut butter, low-fat milk, semi-sweet chocolate chips and old-fashioned rolled oats



Try this recipe: Dark Chocolate and Oat Clusters