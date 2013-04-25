Recipe of the Day: Creamy Polenta with Artichoke, Caramelized Onion, and Olive Ragout

With loads of healthy and fresh ingredients, this creamy polenta combined with artichokes, caramelized onions, and olives is a standout dish. A large serving delivers only 366 calories and 12.5 grams of fat, and has nearly 8 grams of fiber to keep you full long after you finish your meal. It's a vegetarian dish worth trying!

Ingredients: water, butter, salt, stone-ground yellow cornmeal, frozen whole-kernel corn, white wine, shredded fresh Parmesan cheese, fat-free sour cream, fresh basil, sun-dried tomatoes, olive oil, onion, red bell pepper, garlic, Hungarian sweet paprika, crushed red pepper, artichoke hearts, olives.

Try this Recipe: Creamy Polenta with Artichoke, Caramelized Onion, and Olive Ragout

