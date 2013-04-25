Recipe of the Day: Creamy Polenta with Artichoke, Caramelized Onion, and Olive Ragout

With loads of healthy and fresh ingredients, this creamy polenta combined with artichokes, caramelized onions, and olives is a standout dish. A large serving delivers only 366 calories and 12.5 grams of fat, and has nearly 8 grams of fiber to keep you full long after you finish your meal.
With loads of healthy and fresh ingredients, this creamy polenta combined with artichokes, caramelized onions, and olives is a standout dish. A large serving delivers only 366 calories and 12.5 grams of fat, and has nearly 8 grams of fiber to keep you full long after you finish your meal. It's a vegetarian dish worth trying!
Ingredients: water, butter, salt, stone-ground yellow cornmeal, frozen whole-kernel corn, white wine, shredded fresh Parmesan cheese, fat-free sour cream, fresh basil, sun-dried tomatoes, olive oil, onion, red bell pepper, garlic, Hungarian sweet paprika, crushed red pepper, artichoke hearts, olives.
Try this Recipe: Creamy Polenta with Artichoke, Caramelized Onion, and Olive Ragout
