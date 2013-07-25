Recipe of the Day: Cold Sesame Noodles with Vegetables

Love Chinese food, but wish takeout was a bit healthier? Try these cold peanut-flavored noodles, a classic dish.

One serving has 260 calories with just 2 grams of saturated fat. Plus, it has 7 grams of keep-you-full fiber! That's about one-fourth of the recommended daily intake of fiber.

Three steps, 30 minutes, and this healthy recipe will be ready for dinner.

Ingredients: smooth peanut butter, garlic, fresh ginger, soy sauce, rice vinegar, light brown sugar, salt, whole-wheat spaghetti, sesame oil, scallions, cucumbers, carrots, fresh cilantro, sesame seeds.

Try this recipe: Cold Sesame Noodles with Vegetables

