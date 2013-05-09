Recipe of the Day: Chopped Apple Salad with Pomegranate Vinaigrette

This perfect-for-spring salad is packed with nutrients from apples, spinach, and walnuts. Apples and spinach are a great source of vitamin C, while walnuts are high in protein and omega 3 fatty acids, which are good for heart health and may help ease mild to moderate depression.

Ready in 15 minutes, this simple and delicious meal has 7 grams of fiber and only 340 calories. We love the sweet and fruity dressing that you can keep stored in the fridge for two days and use on other salads.

Ingredients: pomegranate molasses, red wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, honey, salt, freshly ground black pepper, extra-virgin olive oil, apples (Granny Smith, Gala, Fuji), baby spinach, endive, walnuts, Maytag blue cheese.

Try this recipe: Chopped Apple Salad with Pomegranate Vinaigrette

