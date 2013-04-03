Recipe of the Day: Chicken Pomegranate Guac Tacos

These colorful tacos are the perfect addition to your weeknight dinner rotation. Though not your typical topping, red pomegranate seeds give your tacos a juicy deliciousness that's hard to duplicate. Plus, they're full of inflammation fighting antioxidants.

A tasty guacamole made from a combination of avocados, lime juice, and minced garlic also adds to the flavoring in this healthy, less-than-400-calorie dinner, supplying about one-third of your necessary fiber for the day.

To make, preheat grill pan over high heat. Coat chicken with olive oil spray; season with Mexican seasoning and salt. Grill 4–5 minutes per side; cut into bite-size cubes.

In bowl, mash avocado with fork; stir in pomegranate seeds, juice from 1 lime, and minced garlic. On each of 4 plates, divide chicken and guacamole among 2 (6-inch) corn tortillas; top with 2 tablespoons sliced red onion, 1/4 cup shredded red cabbage, and 2 tablespoons crumbled low-fat queso fresco.

Ingredients: boneless and skinless chicken breast halves, olive oil cooking spray, salt-free Mexican seasoning, salt, 1 avocado, pomegranate seeds, lime, garlic clove, corn tortillas, red onion, shredded red cabbage, crumbled low-fat queso fresco.

Try this Recipe: Chicken Pomegranate Guac Tacos

Read more: