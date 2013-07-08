Recipe of the Day: Chicken, Cannellini Bean, and Artichoke Salad

After a holiday weekend, a healthy salad is the perfect meal to get back on track. This recipe uses high-fiber ingredients like cannellini beans and artichokes (which are also rich in antioxidants) to keep you full and satisfied.

The salad also contains protein from the chicken and one serving is about 300 calories.

It's the perfect summer lunch or dinner and the fresh ingredients include dill which is easy to grow in the summer.

Ingredients: olive oil, red onion, garlic cloves, skinless boneless chicken breast, salt, pepper, light mayo, lemon juice, fresh dill, ground turmeric, low-sodium cannellini beans, artichoke hearts, lettuce leaves.

