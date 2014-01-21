Recipe of the Day: Chicken and Wild Rice Soup

Got the sniffles? It's cold and flu season, so it's a good time to test-drive this recipe for Chicken and Wild Rice Soup. It's filled with nourishing ingredients that help soothe your sore throat, open up nasal passages, and loosen congestion.

Min-Ja Lee
January 21, 2014

What's more, this delicious soup will help you regain your appetite. The milk and low-fat cheese give it a creamy taste; the chicken provides lean, low-fat protein; and garlic and onions help fight inflammation.

Make a big batch of chicken soup and reheat it throughout the week for effortless and satisfying meals.

Ingredients: Uncooked quick-cooking wild rice, cooking spray, onion, garlic, chicken broth, milk, potato, all-purpose flour, processed cheese, chicken breasts, black pepper, salt, parsley (optional)

Try this recipe: Chicken and Wild Rice Soup

