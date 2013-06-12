Recipe of the Day: Cheese and Olive-Stuffed Tomatoes

You only need five simple ingredients for this colorful tomato dish that you'll want to make over and over again. It's only 79 calories per serving, with 5 grams of fat. The secret? Low-fat feta cheese, which delivers delicious flavor with less saturated fat than other types of cheese.

June 12, 2013

You only need five simple ingredients for this colorful tomato dish that you'll want to make over and over again.

It's only 79 calories per serving, with 5 grams of fat. The secret? Low-fat feta cheese, which delivers delicious flavor with less saturated fat than other types of cheese.

If you're not a fan of olives, substitute in capers or even pine nuts. Capers will deliver a similar taste as olives, while pine nuts can add a tasty crunch. Make this dish for a light lunch or as a side for fish, steak, or chicken.

Ingredients: tomatoes, feta cheese, kalamata olives, fresh flat-leaf parsley, fresh basil.

Try this recipe: Cheese and Olive-Stuffed Tomatoes

