Recipe of the Day: Broccoli Rabe and Cheese Pizza

Ditch your takeout for this healthier homemade pizza: Broccoli Rabe and Cheese Pizza. It takes less than 30 minutes to make—probably faster than you'd get takeout!

The flavor of the slightly bitter broccoli rabe pairs well with the Parmesan and mozzarella cheese.

Enjoy 2 slices for just 224 calories and over 25% of the daily recommended intake of calcium for women. You'll also get a boost of vitamin C and vitamin A from this vegetarian meal.

Hike up the fiber by using whole-wheat pizza crust dough, and lower the fat by choosing a low-fat mozzarella cheese.

Try this recipe: Broccoli Rabe and Cheese Pizza