Recipe of the Day: Borscht

Borscht is a dish traditionally served in Russia, Ukraine, and other Eastern European countries. These places are infamous for their long, cold winters, and if Borscht has sustained these populations through the grueling cold for generations, then there must be something to it!

The main ingredient is beets, the superfood full of fiber, manganese, potassium and folate, which can support digestion, immune system function, and a healthy heart. And betalain, the pigment that give beets their deep purple color, is known to be a powerful antioxidant.

Although Borscht is traditionally made with sour cream, Greek yogurt is a good healthy substitute. Greek yogurt contains half the calories and half the fat of sour cream, while providing a similar tangy flavor. Enjoy a guilt-free serving of borscht which has just 195 calories and packs 14g of protein.

Ingredients: onion, olive oil, beets, low-sodium chicken broth, Greek or plain whole-milk yogurt

Try this recipe: Borscht