Recipe of the Day: Beef Empanadas



Today's recipe is beef empanadas! These tasty pastries can be stuffed with any protein of your choice.

We love recipes that deliver a lot flavor without a lot of calories, and this recipe does just that. It gets bold and tasty flavors from garlic, ground cumin, dried oregano, cayenne pepper, chili powder, and more.

Empanadas are a great appetizer or main dish. Our recipe is only 284 calories per serving and has 3 grams each of iron and fiber.

Ingredients: olive oil, onion, garlic cloves, lean ground sirloin, ground cumin, dried oregano, salt, chili powder, freshly ground black pepper, cayenne pepper, tomato paste, diced tomatoes, raisins, pitted green olives, hard-cooked large eggs, frozen empanada pasta discs.

Try this recipe: Beef Empanadas

