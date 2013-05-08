Recipe of the Day: Beef Empanadas

Today's recipe is for beef empanadas! These tasty pastries can be stuffed with any protein of your choice.
We love recipes that deliver a lot flavor without a lot of calories, and this recipe does just that. It gets bold and tasty flavors from garlic, ground cumin, dried oregano, cayenne pepper, chili powder, and more.
Empanadas are a great appetizer or main dish. Our recipe is only 284 calories per serving and has 3 grams each of iron and fiber.
Ingredients: olive oil, onion, garlic cloves, lean ground sirloin, ground cumin, dried oregano, salt, chili powder, freshly ground black pepper, cayenne pepper, tomato paste, diced tomatoes, raisins, pitted green olives, hard-cooked large eggs, frozen empanada pasta discs.
