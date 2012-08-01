Recipe of the Day: Banana Blueberry Bread



Karry Hosford

What could be tastier--or easier to make--than banana bread? Plus, it's a great way to turn overripe bananas into a tasty treat, rather than just pitching them.

While just about any banana bread is going to taste terrific, we love this recipe in particular. Potassium-rich bananas? Check. Antioxidant-laden blueberries? Check. Fiber rich whole-wheat flour? Check, again.

All these great ingredients and just 145 calories per slice! This recipe also uses canola oil instead of butter, helping to keep unhealthy fats to a minimum.

Once you’ve made the batter, spoon it into a pan coated with cooking spray and bake for about an hour at 350 degrees F. Then just let it cool before scarfing it down.

Try this recipe: Banana Blueberry Bread



